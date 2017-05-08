Love Your Melon shows love for Adam's...

Love Your Melon shows love for Adam's Army

Last week we told you about Adam Brey, a two-year-old from Manitowoc receiving chemotherapy at HSHS St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay. Each round of chemo means a month in the hospital, so Adam's family started a Facebook page called Adam's Army, which has people from around the world sending him well wishes.

