Homicide charge dismissed in Manitowoc shooting death case
The case against a man who was arrested for the 2016 murder of a Manitowoc man has been dismissed, according to online court records. On May 8, the prosecution filed a motion to dismiss in the 1st Degree Intentional Homicide case of Quinn Orn Smith, 23. Court records say: "Further review indicates that there is insufficient evidence for the State to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."
