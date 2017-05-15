GOP pushes benefit reforms, penalties for truancy

The state Assembly approved this week a package of five bills they say will reform state benefits' programs, including a work requirement for certain housing subsidies and a measure that seeks to chip away at the so-called benefits cliff - that point where the loss of benefits by going to work takes away more than the job brings in. Most of the headlines about state politics recently have revolved around transportation and taxes and free speech on campus, but the benefits' reforms would have significant impact on lives in the lower-wage working world, for better or for worse.

