GOP pushes benefit reforms, penalties...

GOP pushes benefit reforms, penalties for truancy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lakeland Times

The state Assembly approved this week a package of five bills they say will reform state benefits' programs, including a work requirement for certain housing subsidies and a measure that seeks to chip away at the so-called benefits cliff - that point where the loss of benefits by going to work takes away more than the job brings in. Most of the headlines about state politics recently have revolved around transportation and taxes and free speech on campus, but the benefits' reforms would have significant impact on lives in the lower-wage working world, for better or for worse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb '17 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC