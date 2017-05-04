Fatal crash reported in Town of Birch

Fatal crash reported in Town of Birch

Thursday May 4 Read more: Merrill Foto News

Wednesday evening, a Lincoln County deputies responded to a fatal crash in the Town of Birch. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office, at approximately 5:30 PM the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Grundy Road, north of CTH J in the Township of Birch.

