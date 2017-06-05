Doug Zoerb, Longtime Industry Professional, Writer Retires
During his distinguished 38-year career, Zoerb worked for Allis-Chalmers, AGCO , Manitowoc , SPX and most recently with AEM as an industry correspondent. "I am proud to have been part of this industry and to have lived and worked through many interesting and exciting times," Zoerb wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.
