Credit card skimmer found at Manitowoc Shell station

Thursday May 4

A credit card skimmer device was found on a pump at a Manitowoc gas station Thursday morning, but it's not believed any customer information was stolen. "Because of the Cashier noticing the error message and the pump company being on site to check it so quickly, it is not believed that any customer's credit cards were skimmed," says a police statement.

