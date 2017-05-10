Bus Involved in Manitowoc CrashMANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) - A Maritime...

Bus Involved in Manitowoc CrashMANITO...

Bus Involved in Manitowoc Crash

Sunday

Investigators say a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman was southbound on South 10th Street when she failed to stop for a red light at Franklin Street and struck a westbound SUV, driven by a 76-year-old Manitowoc man. Police say the 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with possible neck and shoulder injuries.

Manitowoc, WI

