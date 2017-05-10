Aggressive dog beaten, shot to stop attack in Manitowoc
A pit bull is receiving medical care at the Lakeshore Animal Shelter in Manitowoc after it was beaten and shot to stop its attack on another dog. Police were called to the 1600-block of Thomas Court late Monday afternoon, where the pit bull was attacking a Labrador retriever.
