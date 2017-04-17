Three Injured in Manitowoc Accident

Three Injured in Manitowoc Accident

Wednesday Apr 12

Manitowoc Police and Fire officials were called to the 2300 block of Western Avenue shortly before 4 pm for an accident outside the main entrance to Holy Family Memorial Hospital. Investigators say a 71-year-old Manitowoc man lost control of his vehicle, backed into another vehicle, and struck three pedestrians.

