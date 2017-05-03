Manitowoc Police arrest man for entering unlocked vehicles
At 3 a.m., police received a report of a man trying to open car doors in the 1300 block of Oriole Drive. Officers questioned the suspect, who admitted he had entered five unlocked vehicles in the 1300 block of Oriole Drive and the 1700 block of Lilac Drive, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.
