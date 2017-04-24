Manitowoc 7th grader receives statewide recognition for homeless shelter assistance
Lia Haile launched the "Hopeful Hearts Club" in 2012 which provides assistance to kids and families at the Hope House, which is a homeless shelter in Manitowoc. For the 13-year-old teenager, it's a hobby which involves putting together gift baskets and throwing birthday parties for kids who otherwise would go without.
