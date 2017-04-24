Man charged in fatal drunk driving crash bound over for trial
Zachary Potts of Manitowoc appeared in Brown County Court Monday where he waived his preliminary hearing for charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide and Homicide By Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. The court found probable cause and ordered Potts bound over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC