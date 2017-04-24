Man charged in fatal drunk driving cr...

Man charged in fatal drunk driving crash bound over for trial

Monday

Zachary Potts of Manitowoc appeared in Brown County Court Monday where he waived his preliminary hearing for charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide and Homicide By Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. The court found probable cause and ordered Potts bound over.

