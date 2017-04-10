Energy firm settles ADA charges over ...

Energy firm settles ADA charges over wellness program

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Business Insurance

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reached a $100,000 settlement with an energy company that allegedly violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by shifting responsibility for paying health care premiums to an employee who refused to participate in the program, then firing her. The agency said when it filed the lawsuit in April that it was the first lawsuit to directly challenge a wellness program under the ADA.

