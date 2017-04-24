Charges Requested in Appleton ShootingAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ) - Charges...
Charges have been requested against the 28-year-old Appleton man who was taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired complaint on the city's north side Tuesday. Ger Thao is expected to face one felony count of Attempted First Degree Homicide and five felony counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC