Charges Filed in Appleton ShootingAPPLETON, WI (WTAQ) - Charges have...

Charges have been filed against the 28-year-old Appleton man who was taken into custody after police responded to a shots fired complaint on the city's north side Tuesday. Ger Thao faces one felony count apiece of Attempted First Degree Homicide and First Degree Reckless Injury, five felony counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and one misdemeanor Bail Jumping charge.

