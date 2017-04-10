Airport Chase Suspect Pleads Mental D...

Airport Chase Suspect Pleads Mental Defect

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The 56-year-old Manitowoc man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended on an airport runway has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect. On March 21, Konop reportedly fled a state trooper who was trying to pull him over on I-41 near Oshkosh at speeds north of 100 miles per hour.

