Wisconsin lawmakers oppose cuts to Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Thursday Mar 16

A federal program that protects the Great Lakes against environmental threats could lose it's funding under a budget released Thursday by President Donald Trump. The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative normally receives about $300 million dollars each year-- but not the President says state and local governments will have to pick up the tab.

