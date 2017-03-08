Windows Shot Out In Vandalism Spree Friday, March 3
Police are investigating an overnight vandalism spree where vehicle and house door windows were shot out with a BB or pellet gun. Most of the damage was to vehicle windows, but some of the damage was done to windows on doors of homes.
