Underwater treasures: Lake Michigan site proposed as National Marine Sanctuary

Saturday Mar 11

Deep below the surface of Lake Michigan, dozens of known shipwrecks stay intact because of isolated locations, frigid water and a lack of salt to erode what has sunk. "We have masts still standing on a schooner, almost like a prop for a movie," says Russ Green, regional coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

