Suspect Charged in Airport Chase
Charges have been filed against the 56-year-old Manitowoc man police say led them on a high-speed chase that ended on an airport runway. One of the vehicles, driven by Konop, allegedly sped off at speeds north of 100 miles per hour and exited near Oshkosh.
