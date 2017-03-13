Seoul Virus in Northeast Wisconsin Saturday, March 11
A Brown County woman has tested positive for the Seoul virus after visiting a Manitowoc woman's rattery, who first tested positive for the virus earlier this year. Shasta Brunette, of Manitowoc, and her son tested positive for the virus after acquiring six infected rats from an Illinois rattery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC