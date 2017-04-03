Police Looking for Dog Owner
Manitowoc Police are looking for the owner of a dog who bit a woman in the Shopko parking lot Friday morning. The woman observed the animal running through the lot and cornered it wih her vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb '17
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC