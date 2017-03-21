Manitowoc Police Warning of Burglaries
Manitowoc Police say at least five incidents of houses being entered while the occupants were not home have been reported in the past ten days. Authorities say these incidents have happened during daytime hours, leading them to believe the supect are either attempting contact at residences and entering when nobody is home or watching the area and entering when they notice someone leaving.
