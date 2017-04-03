Manitowoc Police Arrest Burglary Suspect
Police believe they've got the person responsible for the recent wave of burglaries and thefts on Manitowoc's north side. Tyler R. Staab of Manitowoc was arrested around noon Friday after a northside resident reported a suspicious suspect walking near the 900 block of North 16th Street.
