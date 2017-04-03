Manitowoc Man Charged in Fatal Crash

Manitowoc Man Charged in Fatal Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

A 20-year-old Manitowoc man is charged with killing his friend after he drunkenly crashed his vehicle into a tree. Zachary Potts is facing felony counts of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, and Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb '17 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC