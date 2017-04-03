Manitowoc Man Charged in Fatal Crash

A 20-year-old Manitowoc man is charged with killing his friend after he drunkenly crashed his vehicle into a tree. Zachary Potts is facing felony counts of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, and Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.