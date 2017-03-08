Circus Continues To Draw Crowds In Green Bay
The popularity of the circus in Northeast Wisconsin appears to be high with seven Beja Shrine shows this weekend all drawing crowds in the thousands. "The kids were ecstatic when we told them they were going to go to the circus," said Lyda Schnake of Manitowoc.
