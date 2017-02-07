Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where Did You Go?
There are 1 comment on the Bad Astronomy Blog story from Tuesday Feb 7, titled Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where Did You Go?.
A still image from a dashcam video caught by Glendale, Wisconsin police officer at 1:29 a.m. Monday. Dash cam footage of a meteor streaking over the Midwest on Feb. 6 is collecting views and instigating an envy of regional night owls who witnessed the event live.
United States
#1 Friday Feb 10
Space?
