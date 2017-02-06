Meteor lights up sky over Midwest
Several hundred people reported a glowing meteor over the Chicago area early Monday, seen in at least six states, meteorologists said. The blue-green fireball, traveling southwest to northeast, was sighted at around 1:30 a.m. The American Meteor Society, which monitors such events, reported 185 calls about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|will lyin trump week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Nanker Phelge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC