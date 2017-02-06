Meteor lights up sky over Midwest

Several hundred people reported a glowing meteor over the Chicago area early Monday, seen in at least six states, meteorologists said. The blue-green fireball, traveling southwest to northeast, was sighted at around 1:30 a.m. The American Meteor Society, which monitors such events, reported 185 calls about it.

