Manitowoc Police make Heroin Arrest Wednesday, February 22
Officers were dispatched to the area of South Tenth Street and Green Street late Wednesday morning after receiving a citizen complaint of two men loitering in the area, who appeared to be doing drugs. When police arrived, the two suspects reportedly began stuffing items in their pockets and took off on foot.
