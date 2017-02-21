Manitowoc Police Alert Residents of P...

Manitowoc Police Alert Residents of Phone Scam

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Police Captain Larry Zimney says the woman received phone calls on back-to-back days from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Rob Barbier. The scammer told the woman that Manitowoc officers were working with the New York Police Department to catch the people responsible for a series of scams in the Manitowoc area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ... Feb 10 Johnniez 1
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC