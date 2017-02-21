Manitowoc Police Alert Residents of Phone Scam
Police Captain Larry Zimney says the woman received phone calls on back-to-back days from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy Rob Barbier. The scammer told the woman that Manitowoc officers were working with the New York Police Department to catch the people responsible for a series of scams in the Manitowoc area.
