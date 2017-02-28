Look-alike BB rifle causes scare at J...

Look-alike BB rifle causes scare at Jefferson Elementary School

Tuesday Feb 28

Manitowoc police took a man to a mental health facility for treatment after they say he caused a firearms scare at Jefferson Elementary School Tuesday morning. Police started receiving calls at 8:30 about a man walking past Jefferson with a rifle.

Manitowoc, WI

