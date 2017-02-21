Longtime Eyesore, One Step Closer To Coming Down
"There have been several different owners that have had it, a lot of different people come in and strip stuff, and you're left with this" "You want to come to Manitowoc and see the biggest eye sore in the county it's right here. How would feel living across the street from that?" Bradenburg Industrial Services out of Chicago submitted the bid for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb 10
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC