Judge dismisses some claims in lawsuit against former Manitowoc doctor

Thursday Feb 23

A Manitowoc County judge dismissed a portion of a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against Dr. Charles Szyman and Holy Family Memorial. A two-year-long investigation found the former Manitowoc doctor over-prescribed painkillers to patients, possibly resulting in some patients' deaths.

