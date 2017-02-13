#DayWithoutLatinos: Thousands March i...

#DayWithoutLatinos: Thousands March in Milwaukee Against Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Protesters on Monday targeted Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke over his plans to take part in federal program that would allow his deputies to act as Immigration agents. Amidst growing pushback against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, thousands of people marched in Milwaukee on Monday to "resist the wave of deportations and immigration raids sweeping the country."

