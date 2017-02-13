a Making A Murderera Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Good news for true crime addicts: the makers of Netflix show Making A Murderer have confirmed that production has begun on six new episodes . The original 2015 documentary series focused on the real-life murder of Teresa Halbach, and the 2007 trial that saw Steven Avery and his nephew Brendon Dassey convicted of her murder.
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Midwest Meteor: Where Did You Come From, Where ...
|Feb 10
|Johnniez
|1
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
