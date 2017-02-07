Severe weather threats interrupt Tour...

Severe weather threats interrupt Tour de Cape plans

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

"Oh my gosh the wind," said participant Skylar Mickey. "I kept almost falling off the track, it was so hard!" "Come on folks! We bike in the snow in Wisconsin and that's just cold rain, isn't it? So if it rains, it rains," said Charlie Mathews of Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitowoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making a Murderer (Dec '15) Dec '16 Early 68
Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett Sep '16 Stevie 1
poil (Aug '16) Aug '16 i piip 1
News 'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15) May '16 Faylinn Byrne 13
Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11) May '16 SCRK 21
Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
will lyin trump week (Apr '16) Apr '16 Nanker Phelge 2
See all Manitowoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitowoc Forum Now

Manitowoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manitowoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Manitowoc, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC