Proposed Sanctuaries Aim to Protect Historic Shipwrecks

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released draft plans for proposed national marine sanctuaries in Wisconsin and Maryland that would aim to protect nationally significant shipwrecks, including those from the 1800s, World War I and other maritime battlegrounds. The sanctuaries were originally proposed to NOAA in 2014, and if created would be the first since 2000.

