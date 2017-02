Photo gallery: Inauguration Day 2017

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 7:13PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Winnebago Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 7:00PM CST expiring January 20 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Langlade, Lincoln, Menominee, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 19 at 3:33PM CST expiring January 20 at 9:00AM CST in effect for: Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a 'Trump' flag flies on top of a merchandise stand on North Capitol Street, January 19, 2017 in Washington.

