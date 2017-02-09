Netflix's 'Making a Murderer' will return for Season 2 in 2017
Netflix documentary "Making A Murderer," filmed over a 10-year period, follows the real-life case of Steven Avery of Wisconsin. Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of original content, told USA Today : "The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold.
