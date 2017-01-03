Groupe Beneteau's Thomas Wenstadt retiring

Working for the bulk of his career in the marine industry, Technical Manager Thomas Wenstadt of Groupe Beneteau, Cadillac-Four Winns, Scarab Jet, Glastron, and Wellcraft-is set for retirement on January 6. Playing an influential part in the successful growth of Groupe Beneteau's Four Winns, Wenstadt holds several design patents, as well as a utility patent for the exclusive Four Winns Stable Vee hull that's still in use today. Inspired from the desire to provide a boat that is comfortable and safe to entire families, Wenstadt worked with designing hull bottoms that provided lateral stability statically and dynamically.

