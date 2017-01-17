Broadwind Energy announces $28 millio...

Broadwind Energy announces $28 million in new tower orders

Wednesday Jan 18

Broadwind will produce these towers in its Manitowoc, Wisconsin and Abilene, Texas facilities for 2017 delivery. The company did not announce the buyers.

