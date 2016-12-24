Wisconsin man has been Santa's helper for 75 years
Santa Claus and his reindeer don't have much spare time come Christmas, so the Jolly One recruits very special helpers to deliver toys and gifts to all the good little girls and boys. Wisconsin man has been Santa's helper for 75 years Santa Claus and his reindeer don't have much spare time come Christmas, so the Jolly One recruits very special helpers to deliver toys and gifts to all the good little girls and boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec 8
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|will lyin trump week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Nanker Phelge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC