Nothing says Christmas like an aluminum tree

Lisa Hix of Collectors Weekly has just published a great interview with Sarah Arche r, whose new book, Midcentury Christmas: Holiday Fads, Fancies, and Fun from 1945 to 1970 , explains how companies like Alcoa Aluminum used Christmas to capitalize on the technologies it had developed for World War II. The company that produced the most aluminum for the war effort was Alcoa, but there were also some smaller companies, too, many of which were based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, of all places, which was one of the big aluminum capitals of North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.