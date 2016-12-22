No-interest loans offered for homes n...

No-interest loans offered for homes needing repair

Low-income people in Brown and nearby counties who own homes in need of repairs are invited to apply for no-interest loans via a block-grant program No-interest loans offered for homes needing repair Low-income people in Brown and nearby counties who own homes in need of repairs are invited to apply for no-interest loans via a block-grant program Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2ikllBY GREEN BAY - Low-income homeowners in Brown and nine other Northeastern Wisconsin counties are encouraged to apply for no-interest government loans to fund home repairs.

