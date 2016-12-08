Koch sells coal piles to PA family They've been sold, but don't expect the coal piles to go anywhere anytime soon. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2hnO6gr Koch Minerals LLC sold C. Reiss Coal Co., which owned and operated the Green Bay coal storage and distribution business, to the Kroh family, of western Pennsylvania, on Dec. 5. Neither party disclosed terms of the deal.

