Ballot into machine voting
MADISON, Wis. - Here are the changes in the presidential vote totals in Northeast Wisconsin counties so far, based on the Wisconsin Elections Commission's 2016 General Election Recount data from December 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitowoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making a Murderer (Dec '15)
|Dec 8
|Early
|68
|Vietnam draft dodger Myron marlett
|Sep '16
|Stevie
|1
|poil
|Aug '16
|i piip
|1
|'Making a Murderer' probes a true-crime puzzler (Dec '15)
|May '16
|Faylinn Byrne
|13
|Simon City Royals Hit Manitowoc WI (Feb '11)
|May '16
|SCRK
|21
|Free beer for Trump suppoters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|will lyin trump week (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Nanker Phelge
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitowoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC