WWII-era bomb found in construction site a time capsule
W orkers at a New York City construction site dug up what appeared to be an unexploded World War II-era bomb, but turned out to be a time capsule from a New York City nightclub that helped launch Madonna's career. Police determined quickly that the device was not dangerous after crews found it in the Flatiron section of Manhattan.
