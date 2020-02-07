Riley County Police Department Daily Activity 7/2/2017
Officers filed a report for motor vehicle theft in the 1900 block of Beck St. on June 30, 2017 at approximately 8:00 AM. Officers listed Jamie Aguero, 30, of Manhattan, and Rent 4 Less as the victims when Aguero reported that a suspect known to her took her 2009 Ford Taurus without her permission.
