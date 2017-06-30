Manhattan woman identified following ...

Manhattan woman identified following fatal Saturday crash

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Officers with the RCPD were dispatched to the intersection of Seth Child Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard Saturday at approximately 12:13 p.m. for a report of an injury accident involving two vehicles. When officers arrived on scene, they found that a blue 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by Fief, had been struck by a black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Romelia Sutton, 52, of Marysville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16) Jun 24 Bobblehead 2
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man (Dec '16) Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew (Dec '16) Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC