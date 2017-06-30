Mall to open play area Friday
The Tooth Story Children's Play Area will feature five local elements for children to enjoy, including a bison climber, Humvee slide, Little Apple tunnel, football helmet cave and sunflower climber inside of a 20-foot by 30-foot enclosure. The play area will be in the south of the mall in front of JCPenney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Jun 24
|Bobblehead
|2
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC